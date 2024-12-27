Business Standard

Friday, December 27, 2024 | 12:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Tracxn Technologies Ltd, Ind-Swift Ltd, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Modison Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 December 2024.

Tracxn Technologies Ltd, Ind-Swift Ltd, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Modison Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 December 2024.

Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd spiked 11.69% to Rs 177.2 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 16878 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8498 shares in the past one month.

 

Tracxn Technologies Ltd surged 10.14% to Rs 80.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 99523 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24304 shares in the past one month.

Ind-Swift Ltd soared 9.97% to Rs 28.47. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17453 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47677 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

India vs Australia 4th Test Day 2 online scorecard

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE, 4th Test Day 2: Great mix-up with Kohli ends Jaiswal's 82-run inning

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may clear the decks for the launch of a new asset class—aimed at bridging the gap between mutual funds (MFs) and portfolio management services (PMS)—along with the MF Lite framework for passive fund h

PMS players breach threshold, set to have non-EPFO assets of over Rs 10 trn

Magnus Carlsen

This chess genius got a little bored, so he is reinventing the game now

ott service providers

Top OTT releases this week: From Squid Game to Doctors, check list here

Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh LIVE updates: Rahul, Sonia Gandhi visit former PM's residence

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd advanced 9.19% to Rs 663.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 86807 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40940 shares in the past one month.

Modison Ltd spurt 9.17% to Rs 197.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 31069 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5431 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Zaggle Prepaid inks pact with Mahindra First Choice Wheels

Zaggle Prepaid inks pact with Mahindra First Choice Wheels

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing IPO ends with 175.31x subscription

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing IPO ends with 175.31x subscription

NSE SME NewMalayalam Steel makes a poor debut

NSE SME NewMalayalam Steel makes a poor debut

Greaves Cotton Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Greaves Cotton Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jubilant Food gains on inking MoU with Coca-Cola India

Jubilant Food gains on inking MoU with Coca-Cola India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEManmohan Singh Death Live UpdatesIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE CA Final ResultIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon