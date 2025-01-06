Business Standard

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uniphos Enterprises Ltd Falls 6.09%

Uniphos Enterprises Ltd Falls 6.09%

Image

Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Uniphos Enterprises Ltd has lost 4.13% over last one month compared to 5.32% fall in BSE Commodities index and 2.97% drop in the SENSEX

Uniphos Enterprises Ltd lost 6.09% today to trade at Rs 151. The BSE Commodities index is down 0.24% to quote at 7266.08. The index is down 5.32 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, UPL Ltd decreased 5.59% and Fine Organic Industries Ltd lost 3.83% on the day. The BSE Commodities index went up 10.05 % over last one year compared to the 10.07% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Uniphos Enterprises Ltd has lost 4.13% over last one month compared to 5.32% fall in BSE Commodities index and 2.97% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5738 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 196 on 05 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 127 on 11 Mar 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Brigade Enterprises Ltd Surges 2%

Brigade Enterprises Ltd Surges 2%

Angel One client base increases to 29.52 million

Angel One client base increases to 29.52 million

KNR Constructions wins irrigation project of Rs 327.89 cr

KNR Constructions wins irrigation project of Rs 327.89 cr

ARSS Infrastructure Projects receives rail infra work order of Rs 207 cr

ARSS Infrastructure Projects receives rail infra work order of Rs 207 cr

KNR Constructions wins irrigation project of Rs 198 cr in Telangana

KNR Constructions wins irrigation project of Rs 198 cr in Telangana

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon