Business Standard

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Angel One client base increases to 29.52 million

Angel One client base increases to 29.52 million

Image

Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Angel One's client base rose to 29.52 million in month of December 2024, recording a MoM growth of 2.6% and YoY growth of 51.7%.

Average client funding book rose to Rs 4,072 crore in December 2024, recording a MoM growth of 2.7% and YoY growth of 121.5%.

Overall average daily turnover (ADTO) stood at Rs 29,01,700 crore in December 2024, recording a MoM decline of 32% and YoY decline of 30.9%.

ADTO in F&O segment stood at Rs 28,31,000 crore in December 2024, recording a MoM decline of 32.4% and YoY decline of 31.8%.

Cash ADTO stood at Rs 7,400 crore in December 2024, recording a MoM growth of 4.4% and YoY growth of 3.4%.

 

Commodity ADTO stood at Rs 63,400 in December 2024, recording a MoM decline of 12.5% and YoY growth of 89.6%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

KNR Constructions wins irrigation project of Rs 327.89 cr

KNR Constructions wins irrigation project of Rs 327.89 cr

ARSS Infrastructure Projects receives rail infra work order of Rs 207 cr

ARSS Infrastructure Projects receives rail infra work order of Rs 207 cr

KNR Constructions wins irrigation project of Rs 198 cr in Telangana

KNR Constructions wins irrigation project of Rs 198 cr in Telangana

IEX achieves highest monthly electricity traded volume of 11,132 MU in Dec'24

IEX achieves highest monthly electricity traded volume of 11,132 MU in Dec'24

Barometers nudge higher; breadth negative

Barometers nudge higher; breadth negative

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon