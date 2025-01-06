Business Standard

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KNR Constructions wins irrigation project of Rs 198 cr in Telangana

KNR Constructions wins irrigation project of Rs 198 cr in Telangana

Image

Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
KNR Constructions is in receipt of Letter of Acceptance for Irrigation & CAD Department- SRLIP to Paleru Link Canal Package no. 13 Earthwork excavation, formation of embankment and providing CC lining including construction of CM & CD structures works on SRLIP to Paleru link Canal from Km 0.000 near Chimalapadu (v) Singreni (m) Khammam (D) to Km 10.500 near Burda Raghavapuram (v), Enkoor (m), Khammam District in the State of Telangana, awarded to KNR-ACPL-SVK (JV) (KNRCL 51%, ACPL 20%, SVK-29%), worth Rs. 198.28 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IEX achieves highest monthly electricity traded volume of 11,132 MU in Dec'24

IEX achieves highest monthly electricity traded volume of 11,132 MU in Dec'24

Stock Alert: HDFC Bank, Vedanta, IDBI Bank, Dabur India, IndusInd Bank

Stock Alert: HDFC Bank, Vedanta, IDBI Bank, Dabur India, IndusInd Bank

Shares may climb at opening bell

Shares may climb at opening bell

RailTel Corp bags order worth Rs 15-cr from HPSES

RailTel Corp bags order worth Rs 15-cr from HPSES

IDFC Bank

IDFC First Bank gains after total biz climbs 25% to Rs 4.58 trillion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon