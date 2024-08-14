Uniroyal Marine Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 34.99% to Rs 3.14 croreNet Loss of Uniroyal Marine Exports reported to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 34.99% to Rs 3.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.144.83 -35 OPM %-36.312.90 -PBDT-0.52-0.21 -148 PBT-0.66-0.35 -89 NP-0.66-0.35 -89
