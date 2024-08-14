Chordia Food Products standalone net profit declines 5.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.23% to Rs 0.82 crore

Net profit of Chordia Food Products declined 5.88% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.23% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.820.8156.1059.260.440.460.210.240.160.17