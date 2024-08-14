Saptarishi Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.38% to Rs 5.98 croreNet profit of Saptarishi Agro Industries rose 250.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 34.38% to Rs 5.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.984.45 34 OPM %3.340.67 -PBDT0.080.03 167 PBT0.070.02 250 NP0.070.02 250
