Saptarishi Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Saptarishi Agro Industries rose 250.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 34.38% to Rs 5.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.5.984.453.340.670.080.030.070.020.070.02