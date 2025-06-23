Monday, June 23, 2025 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
United Spirits Ltd down for fifth straight session

United Spirits Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 1430.8, down 1.93% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 10.2% in last one year as compared to a 6.11% rally in NIFTY and a 3.59% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Spirits Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1430.8, down 1.93% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 24976.25. The Sensex is at 82026.13, down 0.46%.United Spirits Ltd has lost around 8.02% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54630.95, down 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.04 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1436.8, down 1.45% on the day. United Spirits Ltd jumped 10.2% in last one year as compared to a 6.11% rally in NIFTY and a 3.59% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 66.01 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

