United Spirits Ltd down for fifth straight session

United Spirits Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1430.8, down 1.93% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 24976.25. The Sensex is at 82026.13, down 0.46%.United Spirits Ltd has lost around 8.02% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54630.95, down 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.04 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 66.01 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
