United Spirits Ltd eases for fifth straight session

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 1395.95, down 0.52% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 40.28% in last one year as compared to a 24.13% rally in NIFTY and a 18.3% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Spirits Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1395.95, down 0.52% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 24162.8. The Sensex is at 79107.38, up 0.19%.United Spirits Ltd has gained around 7.08% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 61495.75, down 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.66 lakh shares in last one month.