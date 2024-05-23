UPL enters into JV with Aarti Industries

UPL and Aarti Industries propose to initially invest Rs. 12.50 crore each, in equity share capital of Augene Chemical (proposed JV). Subsequently, over a period of about 24 months, it is proposed to invest Rs. 137.50 crore each in one or more tranches in the form of equity capital/preference share capital/debt.

Post subscription by both UPL and Aarti Industries, their respective shareholding in ACPL will be 50%:50%

UPL has entered into a joint venture agreement with Aarti Industries for manufacturing and marketing of specialty chemicals that has applications in multiple downstream industries.