UPL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 384.00 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales rise 1.16% to Rs 9067.00 crore
Net loss of UPL reported to Rs 384.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 166.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.16% to Rs 9067.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8963.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales9067.008963.00 1 OPM %11.7913.57 -PBDT254.00617.00 -59 PBT-406.00-19.00 -2037 NP-384.00166.00 PL
First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 3:26 PM IST

