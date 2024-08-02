UPL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 384.00 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.16% to Rs 9067.00 crore

Net loss of UPL reported to Rs 384.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 166.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.16% to Rs 9067.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8963.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.9067.008963.0011.7913.57254.00617.00-406.00-19.00-384.00166.00