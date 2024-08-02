T.V. Today Network consolidated net profit rises 485.19% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.97% to Rs 311.79 croreNet profit of T.V. Today Network rose 485.19% to Rs 51.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 39.97% to Rs 311.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 222.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales311.79222.75 40 OPM %22.266.03 -PBDT78.3122.21 253 PBT68.9612.02 474 NP51.388.78 485
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content