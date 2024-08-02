ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit declines 12.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 55.55% to Rs 715.59 croreNet profit of ERIS Lifesciences declined 12.31% to Rs 83.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 94.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 55.55% to Rs 715.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 460.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales715.59460.03 56 OPM %34.9336.90 -PBDT191.26153.38 25 PBT115.32112.49 3 NP83.1894.86 -12
