Sales rise 369.66% to Rs 20.43 croreNet profit of Upsurge Investment & Finance reported to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 369.66% to Rs 20.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 2154.00% to Rs 11.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 77.67% to Rs 57.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content