IFGL Refractories Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

W S Industries (India) Ltd, Parag Milk Foods Ltd, Intense Technologies Ltd and AXISCADES Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 May 2024.

IFGL Refractories Ltd tumbled 13.68% to Rs 633 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 25964 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2106 shares in the past one month.

W S Industries (India) Ltd lost 11.99% to Rs 152. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27500 shares in the past one month.

Parag Milk Foods Ltd crashed 11.84% to Rs 189.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63776 shares in the past one month.

Intense Technologies Ltd plummeted 11.84% to Rs 110.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 48629 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7635 shares in the past one month.

AXISCADES Technologies Ltd pared 11.12% to Rs 541.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24594 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7296 shares in the past one month.

