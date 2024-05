Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Indian Rupee stayed in a positive mode as firm local equities boosted the sentiments. The US dollar index stayed muted around 104.40 mark and INR edged up to 83.26 per US dollar in intraday moves. The local currency is currently trading at 83.30 per US dollar, up 6 paise on the day as a recovery from near record lows continued. The NIFTY50 index hit around two and half week high around 22600 mark, pushing up INR to around three week top against US currency.