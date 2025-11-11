Uravi Defence & Technology standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.27% to Rs 10.20 croreNet profit of Uravi Defence & Technology rose 33.33% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 8.27% to Rs 10.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales10.2011.12 -8 OPM %10.2013.49 -PBDT0.991.00 -1 PBT0.540.45 20 NP0.400.30 33
