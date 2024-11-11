Business Standard
US dollar index net speculative long positions fall slightly

US dollar index net speculative long positions fall slightly

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

US dollar index speculators reduced their net long position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 95 contracts in the data reported through November 05, 2024, showing a decrease of 1589 net long contracts compared to the previous week.

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 11:27 AM IST

