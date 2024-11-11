US dollar index net speculative long positions fall slightly

US dollar index speculators reduced their net long position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 95 contracts in the data reported through November 05, 2024, showing a decrease of 1589 net long contracts compared to the previous week.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content