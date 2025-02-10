Business Standard

US dollar index speculators slightly increase net long position

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

US dollar index speculators slightly increased net long position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 14539 contracts in the data reported through February 04, 2025, showing a rise of 339 net long contracts compared to the previous week and keeping them near four month top.

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

