Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index speculators slightly reduce net short position

US dollar index speculators slightly reduce net short position

Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

US dollar index speculators slightly reduced their net short position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 5021 contracts in the data reported through September 02, 2025, showing a decrease of 1084 net positions compared to the previous week. The net speculative shorts are at their highest in around four and half years.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

