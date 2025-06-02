Monday, June 02, 2025 | 04:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US stocks see sliggish moves on Friday

US stocks see sliggish moves on Friday

Image

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

DOW ends up around 4% for the month of May 2025

The US stocks ended on a sluggish note on Friday as trade concerns resurfaced after the US President Donald Trump accused China of violating the trade agreement reached last month. Economic cues were also in focus though the trading was largely mixed on the last trading day of the months. The Dow added 54.34 points or 0.13% to finish at 42,270.07, while the NASDAQ eased 62.11 points or 0.32% to close at 19,113.77. The S&P 500 index fell 0.48 points or 0.01% to end at 5,911.69.

A closely watched report release by the Commerce Department showed consumer prices in the US crept slightly higher in the month of April. The Commerce Department said its personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index inched up by 0.1% in April after coming in unchanged in March.
The annual rate of growth by the PCE price index slowed to 2.1% in April from 2.3% in March. Excluding prices for food and energy, the core PCE price index still crept up by 0.1% in April following a revised 0.1% uptick in March. The annual rate of growth by the core PCE price index eased to 2.5% in April from 2.7% in March.

 

The soft US PCE reading weighed on the US dollar index and also pulled down the treasury yields.

US stocks have mostly witnessed a steady uptick in recent times with the DOW clocking a gain of around 4% in May.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India's manufacturing PMI drops to 57.6 in May

India's manufacturing PMI drops to 57.6 in May

Piramal Pharma's Canada facility gets zero USFDA observation

Piramal Pharma's Canada facility gets zero USFDA observation

Nifty hovers below 24,600 level; metal shares drop

Nifty hovers below 24,600 level; metal shares drop

Bajaj Auto's total sales rises 8% YoY in May'25

Bajaj Auto's total sales rises 8% YoY in May'25

SSWL gains as net turnover jumps 20% YoY in May 2025

SSWL gains as net turnover jumps 20% YoY in May 2025

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayWhy Market Crash TodayLeela Hotels IPOLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon