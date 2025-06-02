Monday, June 02, 2025 | 11:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Piramal Pharma's Canada facility gets zero USFDA observation

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Piramal Pharma announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has completed a general good manufacturing practices (GMP) inspection at its manufacturing facility in Aurora, Canada.

According to a regulatory filing, the inspection was carried out from 26 May 2025 to 30 May 2025. At the conclusion of the inspection, the USFDA issued a zero-observation report in Form 483 and granted a no action indicated (NAI) designation.

The company remains dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of compliance.

Piramal Pharma (PPL) offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through end-to-end manufacturing capabilities across 17 global facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a Complex Hospital Generics business; and the India Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the-counter products.

 

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 51.6% to Rs 153.50 crore on 7.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,754.07 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of Piramal Pharma rose 0.36% to Rs 207.05 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

