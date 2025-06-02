Monday, June 02, 2025 | 11:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's manufacturing PMI drops to 57.6 in May

India's manufacturing PMI drops to 57.6 in May

Image

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Falling from 58.2 in April to 57.6 in May, the seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) highlighted the weakest improvement in operating conditions since February.

The headline figure was nevertheless well above both the neutral mark of 50.0 and its long-run average of 54.1.

May data indicated another robust improvement in business conditions across India's manufacturing industry. Although rates of increase in new orders and output retreated to three-month lows, they remained well above their respective long-run averages.

Panellists suggested that demand strength continued to support sales and production, though competition, inflation and the India-Pakistan conflict had reportedly weighed on growth.

 

Goods producers lifted input buying and headcounts again, with the latter experiencing a series-record upturn. Meanwhile, cost inflation climbed to a six-month high and selling prices were raised to one of the greatest extents seen in circa 11-and-a-half years.

Ongoing increases in new orders continued to support output, but rates of expansion receded to their weakest in three months. New export orders rose at one of the strongest rates recorded in three years.

Also Read

PSU banks

Bank of Maharashtra, UCO Bk, IOB, others rise up to 6% on Jun 2; here's why

bear market down

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Titan, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank drag Sensex 380 pts; SMIDs, PSBs edge higher

Soundbars

A Complete Guide to Choosing the Right boAt Aavante Bars for Your Home

Instagram influencer Sharmishtha Panoli

Legal procedures followed while arresting female influencer: Kolkata Police

PremiumSubramanian Sarma, whole-time director and senior executive vice-president, L&T

L&T gears up for nuclear entry, to focus on small modular reactors

Positive sales developments encouraged companies to purchase additional inputs for use in production processes.

Companies operating in India's manufacturing economy faced another monthly increase in purchasing prices.

Sustained job creation enabled manufacturers to stay on top of their workloads in May. Outstanding business volumes was unchanged, ending a six-month period of accumulation.

Indian manufacturers remained strongly confident of a rise in output over the course of the coming 12 months. Among the main opportunities to growth, they remarked on advertising and new customer enquiries.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Piramal Pharma's Canada facility gets zero USFDA observation

Piramal Pharma's Canada facility gets zero USFDA observation

Nifty hovers below 24,600 level; metal shares drop

Nifty hovers below 24,600 level; metal shares drop

Bajaj Auto's total sales rises 8% YoY in May'25

Bajaj Auto's total sales rises 8% YoY in May'25

SSWL gains as net turnover jumps 20% YoY in May 2025

SSWL gains as net turnover jumps 20% YoY in May 2025

Volumes soar at Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayWhy Market Crash TodayLeela Hotels IPOLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon