Monday, June 02, 2025 | 11:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Auto's total sales rises 8% YoY in May'25

Bajaj Auto's total sales rises 8% YoY in May'25

Image

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Bajaj Auto has recorded total sales of 3,84,621 units in May 2025, which is higher by 8.25% compared with the sales volume of 3,55,323 units sold in May 2024.

While the companys 2-wheeler sales stood at 3,32,370 units (up 9% YoY), commercial vehicle sales added up to 52,251 units (up 5% YoY) during the period under review.

The companys total domestic market sales and export sales for March 2025 were 2,25,733 (up 0.29% YoY) and 1,58,888 units (up 22% YoY), respectively.

Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers, etc., and parts thereof.

 

The auto majors standalone net profit rose 6% to Rs 2,049 crore, while revenue from operations increased 6% to Rs 12,148 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

The scrip fell 2.11% to currently trade at Rs 8,426.90 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SSWL gains as net turnover jumps 20% YoY in May 2025

SSWL gains as net turnover jumps 20% YoY in May 2025

Volumes soar at Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd counter

Genus Power Infra sizzles after Q4 PAT zooms 312% YoY

Genus Power Infra sizzles after Q4 PAT zooms 312% YoY

Cipla's Bengaluru facility gets one USFDA observation

Cipla's Bengaluru facility gets one USFDA observation

Solar Industries bags explosives supply contract from CIL worth Rs 402 crore

Solar Industries bags explosives supply contract from CIL worth Rs 402 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayWhy Market Crash TodayLeela Hotels IPOLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon