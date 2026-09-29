US stocks start week on negative note
The US stocks ended yesterday on a negative note, weighed down by elevated oil prices and a continued surge in the US bond yields. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.9% to end at 26,820.38 points, the S&P index dipped 0.8% to close at 7,684.98 points, and the Dow dropped 0.7% to end at 51,481.72 points. Markets are now eying critical US inflation and jobs data.
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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 10:50 AM IST