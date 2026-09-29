Tuesday, September 29, 2026 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US stocks start week on negative note

US stocks start week on negative note

Last Updated : Sep 29 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
The US stocks ended yesterday on a negative note, weighed down by elevated oil prices and a continued surge in the US bond yields. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.9% to end at 26,820.38 points, the S&P index dipped 0.8% to close at 7,684.98 points, and the Dow dropped 0.7% to end at 51,481.72 points. Markets are now eying critical US inflation and jobs data.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Azad Engineering jumps after inaugurating two facilities for GE Vernova

Azad Engineering jumps after inaugurating two facilities for GE Vernova

Nifty trades near 22,600 level; media shares under pressure

Nifty trades near 22,600 level; media shares under pressure

Varmora Granito gains on market debut

Varmora Granito gains on market debut

Board of BN Agrochem approves sub-division of equity shares

Board of BN Agrochem approves sub-division of equity shares

Board of Ola Electric Mobility approves rights issue of Rs 1,000 cr

Board of Ola Electric Mobility approves rights issue of Rs 1,000 cr

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchAsian Games 2026 LIVEVarmora Granito sharesBank Holiday ListStock Market CrashTATA Group StockWorld Heart Day 2026IMD Weather Forecast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 10:50 AM IST