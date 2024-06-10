US stocks turn choppy after jobs data

The US Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment surged by 272,000 jobs in May after climbing by a downwardly revised 165,000 jobs in April. The annual rate of growth by average hourly employee earnings surged to 4.1 percent in May from 4.0 percent in April. Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the unemployment rate crept up to 4.0 percent in May from 3.9 percent in April.
The US dollar spiked after this report and risk sentiment was somewhat hurt.The US Fed's interest rate decision on this Wednesday also capped the overall movement.
