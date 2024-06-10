Business Standard
Nifty June futures trade at discount

Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the top traded contracts.
The Nifty June 2024 futures closed at 23,230, a discount of 29.2 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,259.20 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 shed 30.95 points or 0.13% to 23,259.20.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 2.87% to 16.40.
State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The June 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 27 June 2024.
First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

