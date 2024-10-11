Business Standard
Usha Martin Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

Ashapura Minechem Ltd, Bandhan Bank Ltd, Neuland Laboratories Ltd and Triveni Turbine Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 October 2024.

Usha Martin Ltd soared 15.43% to Rs 423.85 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36475 shares in the past one month.

 

Ashapura Minechem Ltd spiked 10.84% to Rs 327.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17083 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22892 shares in the past one month.

Bandhan Bank Ltd surged 10.23% to Rs 206.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 55.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd gained 9.90% to Rs 13738.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5318 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2246 shares in the past one month.

Triveni Turbine Ltd advanced 7.69% to Rs 801.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 88990 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37131 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

