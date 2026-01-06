Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Utkarsh SFB posts 4% YoY drop in loan book in Q3; total deposits at Rs 21,087 crore

Utkarsh SFB posts 4% YoY drop in loan book in Q3; total deposits at Rs 21,087 crore

Image

Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank reported a 3.9% drop in gross loan portfolio to Rs 18,306 crore as of 31 December 2025, compared with Rs 19,057 crore as of 31 December 2024.

On a sequential basis, the banks loan book registered a de-growth of 1.9%. The gross loan portfolio as of 30 September 2025 stood at Rs 18,655 crore.

Total deposits of the bank stood at Rs 21,087 crore as of 31 December 2025, registering a 4.5% year-on-year increase, while declining 1.7% quarter-on-quarter.

Retail term deposits and bulk term deposits totaled Rs 12,586 crore (up 23.8% YoY) and Rs 3,890 crore (down 35.6% YoY), respectively.

 

The CASA ratio stood at 21.9% as of 31 December 2025, compared to 19.7% as of 31 December 2024 and 20.9% as of 30 September 2025.

Collection efficiency (excluding prepayments) for the banks microbanking loan portfolio for Q3 FY26 was 99.1%.

The liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) stood at 200% as of 31 December 2025.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is engaged in providing banking and financial services with a focus on providing financial services to the underserved and unserved sections. The bank's microfinance lending activities are primarily focused in rural and semi-urban locations of the country, while its other services are spread across the country.

The company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 348.46 crore in Q2 FY26 as against a net profit of Rs 51.39 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 14% year on year (YoY) to Rs 937.32 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank rose 1.98% to Rs 15.44 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 12:07 PM IST

