CAMS Investor Services completes migration to NSEDAL KRA

CAMS Investor Services (CAMSKRA), a wholly owned subsidiary of Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), today announced the successful completion of the migration of the KYC Registration Agency (KRA) business of NSE Data & Analytics (NSEDAL). With this transition, CAMSKRA and the KRA operations of NSEDAL now operate as a fully integrated single entity on a unified technology platform.
