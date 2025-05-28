V2 Retail consolidated net profit rises 78.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 68.39% to Rs 498.51 croreNet profit of V2 Retail rose 78.89% to Rs 6.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 68.39% to Rs 498.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 296.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 159.01% to Rs 72.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 61.80% to Rs 1884.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1164.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales498.51296.04 68 1884.501164.73 62 OPM %11.6010.61 -13.6812.69 - PBDT38.2819.52 96 196.87108.09 82 PBT10.350.05 20600 98.2231.37 213 NP6.443.60 79 72.0327.81 159
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content