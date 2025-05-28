SEAMEC consolidated net profit declines 18.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.55% to Rs 199.62 croreNet profit of SEAMEC declined 18.40% to Rs 42.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.55% to Rs 199.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 236.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 25.13% to Rs 89.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 119.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.62% to Rs 651.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 729.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales199.62236.38 -16 651.82729.29 -11 OPM %40.6536.93 -32.7833.21 - PBDT87.1285.34 2 228.62254.82 -10 PBT53.6750.07 7 98.00120.03 -18 NP42.9852.67 -18 89.62119.70 -25
