Starteck Finance consolidated net profit declines 59.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.32% to Rs 8.49 croreNet profit of Starteck Finance declined 59.13% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.32% to Rs 8.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 35.20% to Rs 10.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.38% to Rs 32.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales8.4910.93 -22 32.7137.33 -12 OPM %89.8762.85 -87.9581.78 - PBDT3.834.17 -8 13.5419.32 -30 PBT3.694.05 -9 12.9918.78 -31 NP1.413.45 -59 10.4216.08 -35
