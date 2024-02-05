VA TECH WABAG soars after bagging contract worth $33.5 million in Saudi Arabia

VA TECH WABAG jumped 8.71% to Rs 718.25 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth $33.5 million for industrial wastewater treatment plant at Ras Tanura Refinery Project, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The company said that it has bagged an order from SEPCO III Electric Power Construction Corporation (SEPCO III) towards engineering and procurement (EP) of a 20 MLD industrial wastewater treatment plant (IWWTP) at Ras Tanura Refinery Complex, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This IWWTP, where Wabag is playing the role of process and technology contractor, is being constructed by SEPCO III and developed by Miahona, a leading PPP developer & operator of water and wastewater projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its off-taker Saudi Aramco, one of the worlds largest integrated oil and gas companies.

The EP scope of work under this order includes design, engineering, procurement, supply and supervision of installation & commissioning of the IWWTP to treat a complex cocktail of effluents from the desalter effluent, tank farms and other oily wastewater sumps in the refinery.

This order is scheduled to be completed over a 20-month period, and will employ biological treatment followed by filtration and reverse osmosis technologies to treat the effluent partly towards reuse in the refinery. The treatment scheme also includes wet air oxidation for treatment of spent caustic effluent.

Sivakumar V, regional head sales and marketing said: "This is another key breakthrough for us in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This order which is being delivered to Miahona and Saudi Aramco is a further testimony of Wabags technology leadership in the Oil & Gas sector and enables us to further cement our presence in the Middle East Region.

VA TECH WABAG is a pure-play water technology company. It offers a complete range of technologies and services for total water solutions in both municipal and industrial sectors.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News