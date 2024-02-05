Pound Speculators Continue To Add Net Long Positions

Large currency speculators in the Pound futures market continued to add on to net long positions, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 34,153 contracts in the data reported through January 30 2024. This was a weekly increase of 2716 net contracts and climbed to its highest level in four and half months.

