Va Tech Wabag wins order of USD 33.5 mn in Saudi Arabia

For industrial wastewater treatment plant

Va Tech Wabag has secured an order worth USD 33.5 Million from SEPCO III Electric Power Construction Corporation (SEPCO III) towards Engineering and Procurement of a 20 MLD Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant (IWWTP) at Ras Tanura Refinery Complex, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This IWWTP, where Wabag is playing the role of Process and Technology Contractor, is being constructed by SEPCO III and developed by Miahona, a leading PPP developer & operator of water and wastewater projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its off-taker Saudi Aramco, one of the world's largest integrated oil and gas companies.

The EP scope of work under this order includes Design, Engineering, Procurement, Supply and Supervision of Installation & Commissioning of the IWWTP to treat a complex cocktail of effluents from the Desalter Effluent, Tank Farms and other Oily Wastewater sumps in the refinery. This order is scheduled to be completed over a 20-month period, and will employ biological treatment followed by Filtration and Reverse Osmosis technologies to treat the effluent partly towards Reuse in the refinery. The treatment scheme also includes Wet Air Oxidation for treatment of Spent Caustic Effluent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News