Vakrangee Ltd Slides 1.71%

Vakrangee Ltd has added 5.17% over last one month compared to 5.66% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 0.33% rise in the SENSEX

Vakrangee Ltd lost 1.71% today to trade at Rs 6.31. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.1% to quote at 30389.9. The index is up 5.66 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Excelsoft Technologies Ltd decreased 1.53% and HCL Technologies Ltd lost 1.03% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 5.1 % over last one year compared to the 4.43% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vakrangee Ltd has added 5.17% over last one month compared to 5.66% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 0.33% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2283 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.06 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 11.57 on 20 May 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 4.64 on 30 Mar 2026.