Vortex Engineering (Vortex) is one of the leading provider of Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Manufactures and markets the world's most cost-effective ATMs using patented technology. Vortex has shipped 10,000+ ATMs across India, Africa and South Asia and Software products to complement ATM hardware.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Vakrangee has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement today i.e. 03 June 2024 for acquisition of 18.5% equity share capital of Vortex Engineering from Tata Capital Innovations Fund. The cost of acquisition is Rs 7.03 crore.