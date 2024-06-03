Board of GE Power India approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 03 June 2024

The Board of GE Power India at its meeting held on 03 June 2024 has noted the resignation of Yogesh Gupta from the position of Whole-Time Director and Chief Financial Officer with effect from close of business hours of 23 July 2024. The Board has also appointed . Aashish Ghai (DIN no. 07276636) as Additional Director & Whole Time Director with effect from 22 July 2024 for a term of three years.