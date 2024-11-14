Vantage Knowledge Academy standalone net profit rises 207.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 67.14% to Rs 1.17 croreNet profit of Vantage Knowledge Academy rose 207.14% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 67.14% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.170.70 67 OPM %94.0255.71 -PBDT1.190.39 205 PBT1.180.38 211 NP0.860.28 207
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content