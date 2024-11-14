Essar Shipping standalone net profit rises 4596.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.08% to Rs 5.60 croreNet profit of Essar Shipping rose 4596.90% to Rs 136.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.08% to Rs 5.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.604.55 23 OPM %28.041.54 -PBDT151.54-0.02 LP PBT151.35-0.20 LP NP136.212.90 4597
