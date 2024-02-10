Sensex (    %)
                        
Vapi Enterprise standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 5:07 PM IST
Reported sales nil
Net profit of Vapi Enterprise declined 40.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales00.52 -100 OPM %084.62 -PBDT0.280.44 -36 PBT0.280.40 -30 NP0.180.30 -40
First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

