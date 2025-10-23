Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vardhman Textiles Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Vardhman Textiles Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd, Gokaldas Exports Ltd and Arvind Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 October 2025.

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd, Gokaldas Exports Ltd and Arvind Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 October 2025.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd surged 9.13% to Rs 445.65 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10777 shares in the past one month.

 

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd soared 8.71% to Rs 3436. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16802 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3538 shares in the past one month.

Birlasoft Ltd spiked 7.12% to Rs 376.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47919 shares in the past one month.

Gokaldas Exports Ltd spurt 7.03% to Rs 855.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19105 shares in the past one month.

Arvind Ltd rose 6.62% to Rs 327.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19741 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

