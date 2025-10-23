Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hindustan Unilever consolidated net profit rises 3.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Hindustan Unilever consolidated net profit rises 3.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Sales rise 2.11% to Rs 16061.00 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Unilever rose 3.63% to Rs 2685.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2591.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.11% to Rs 16061.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15729.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales16061.0015729.00 2 OPM %23.2024.08 -PBDT3744.003896.00 -4 PBT3386.003558.00 -5 NP2685.002591.00 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

