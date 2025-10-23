Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 11:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Epack Prefab Tech spurts after Q2 PAT jumps over two-fold to Rs 29.47 cr

Epack Prefab Tech spurts after Q2 PAT jumps over two-fold to Rs 29.47 cr

Image

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Epack Prefab Technologies surged 17.95% to Rs 239.80 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 104.2% to Rs 29.47 crore on 61.9% increase in net sales to Rs 433.94 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 104.1% to Rs 39.05 crore compared with Rs 19.13 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

On half-yearly basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 64.3% to Rs 45.49 crore in H1 FY26 compared with Rs 27.68 crore in H1 FY25. Net sales increased 35.8% YoY to Rs 729.28 crore in H1 FY26.

In H1 FY26, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) stood at Rs 80.9 crore, up 45.6% YoY.

 

The order book stood at Rs 655.6 crore in H1 FY26.

Sanjay Singhania, MD & CEO, Epack Prefab Technologies said We are very delighted to communicate our first ever results to our investors post getting listed on the exchanges this month; I am very confident about the business and robust financials of the company and aim to maximise value creation for our investors.

Also Read

IND vs AUS live score

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE 2nd ODI: Zampa gets strikes again; KL Rahul departs on 11

Indian Railways

LIVE news updates: Train services hit after IED blast damages track in Assam's Kokrajhar

dussehra travel demand, india festive tourism, dussehra weekend getaways, hotel bookings india 2025, festive season flight fares, goa holiday bookings dussehra, rajasthan festive tourism, southeast asia short haul travel, luxury hotel stays dussehra,

Goa to enforce uniform rates, stricter rules for watersports operations

titan, titan eyewear, glasses, spectacles,

Titan rallies 13% thus far in October, nears record high; here's why

gaza

Israel to resume ceasefire, aid after it launched deadly strikes in Gaza

Epack Prefab Technologies entered into bourses on 1 October 2025, the counter was listed at Rs 186.10, exhibiting a discount of 8.77% to the issue price of Rs 204.

Epack Prefab Technologies is engaged in pre-fab business, wherein it provides complete solutions to customers on turnkey basis which includes designing, manufacturing, installation and erection of pre-engineered steel buildings, pre-fabricated structures and its components in India and overseas. The company also manufactures polystyrene sheets and blocks catering to diverse industries, including construction, packaging, and consumer goods, within India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Garuda Construction rallies after securing Rs 231-cr contract for rehabilitation building in Mumbai

Garuda Construction rallies after securing Rs 231-cr contract for rehabilitation building in Mumbai

SME IPO surged in FY24 and FY25 on strong retail participation

SME IPO surged in FY24 and FY25 on strong retail participation

AU Small Finance Bank Directors cease

AU Small Finance Bank Directors cease

Volumes soar at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

India's corporate sector rebounded stronger post pandemic, says RBI study

India's corporate sector rebounded stronger post pandemic, says RBI study

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchH-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodayBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon