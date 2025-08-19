Vedanta gains as board to consider second interim dividend

Vedanta rose 2.48% to Rs 448.95 after the company announced that its board will meet on Thursday, 21 August 2025, to consider a second interim dividend for FY2025-26.The company added that, if the dividend is declared, the record date to determine eligible equity shareholders will be 27 August 2025.
Dividend announcements have been a key driver for Vedanta's stock in recent years, given the companys history of returning cash to shareholders.
Vedanta, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources, is one of the world's leading natural resources, critical minerals, energy, and technology companies, spanning across India, South Africa, Namibia, Liberia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Korea, Taiwan, and Japan, with significant operations in oil & gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, nickel, aluminum, power, and glass substrate.
Vedanta's consolidated net profit fell 12.52% to Rs 4,457 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 5,095 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 37,434 crore, up 6% YoY driven by higher premia and forex gain partly offset by lower output commodity prices.
Its cash and cash equivalents position stood at Rs 22,137 crore in Q1 FY26, increasing by 33% YoY.
