Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 10:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle slips on debut

BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle slips on debut

Image

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Shares of BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle were currently trading at Rs 528.05 at 10:25 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 2.14% compared with the issue price of Rs 517.

The scrip was listed at Rs 508, exhibiting a discount of 1.74% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 533.40 and a low of Rs 508.60. On the BSE, over 3.18 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle was subscribed 2.70 times. The issue opened for bidding on 11 August 2025 and it closed on 13 August 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 492 and 517 per share.

 

The IPO consisted of a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 820 crore, along with an offer for sale of 1,39,39,063 equity shares aggregating up to Rs 720.65 crore by existing shareholders, including Accel India III (Mauritius), Saama Capital II, and Kalaari Capital Partners Opportunity Fund, among others.

The objectives for the fresh issue include Rs 750 crore for funding working capital requirements and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes.

Also Read

trading

Indian Oil Corp shares trade mixed as Q1 misses estimates; Should you sell?

India cricket team squad for Asia Cup 2025 LIVE

India's Asia Cup squad announcement LIVE UPDATES: Who makes the cut in pace, spin & finishing roles?

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex hold gains; RIL, Bharti Airtel up 2% each; OMCs, media lead

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE

Samsung launches Galaxy Buds3 FE with Galaxy AI features built-in: Details

US visa

45% H-1B Indians in US will return if forced, 24% fear pay cuts in India

The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 2,47,61,977 equity shares, aggregating to 18.28% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post-IPO shareholding is expected to be around 16.36%.

BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle is a leading digital-first omni-channel jewellery brand in India, offering diamond, gold, platinum, and studded jewellery across diverse price ranges. As of March 2025, it operates 275 stores nationwide and provides over 7,400 designs online. The company focuses on modern, unique designs for customers aged 25-45 and boasts a strong omni-channel market share of around 30%. It runs three manufacturing facilities and plans to expand with 290+ new stores by 2027.

Ahead of the IPO, BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle on Friday, 8 August 2025, raised Rs 693.29 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 1.34 crore shares at Rs 517 each to 20 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 221.84 crore and sales of Rs 1,770 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex spurts 144 pts; oil & gas shares in demand

Sensex spurts 144 pts; oil & gas shares in demand

ONGC Energy Centre Trust collaborates with Engineers India

ONGC Energy Centre Trust collaborates with Engineers India

DEVIT wins order from RajCOMP Info Services

DEVIT wins order from RajCOMP Info Services

Glenmark USA to launch Micafungin for Injection 50 mg/vial and 100 mg/vial

Glenmark USA to launch Micafungin for Injection 50 mg/vial and 100 mg/vial

Kharif sowing rises around 4% on year

Kharif sowing rises around 4% on year

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVENEET PG Result TodayQ1 Result TodayBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon