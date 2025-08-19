Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex spurts 144 pts; oil & gas shares in demand

Sensex spurts 144 pts; oil & gas shares in demand

Image

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 10:53 AM IST
The key equity indices continued to trade with minor gains in morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,900 level. Oil & gas shares extended gains for the two trading session.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 143.77 points or 0.17% to 81,414.24. The Nifty 50 index rose 36.90 points or 0.15% to 24,914.30.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.26% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.52%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,250 shares rose and 1,363 shares fell. A total of 194 shares were unchanged.

 

New Listing:

Shares of BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle were currently trading at Rs 528.05 at 10:25 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 2.14% compared with the issue price of Rs 517.

The scrip was listed at Rs 508, exhibiting a discount of 1.74% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 533.40 and a low of Rs 508.60. On the BSE, over 3.18 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Oil & Gas index rose 0.91% to 11,118.25. The index added 1.09% in the previous two trading session.

Reliance Industries (up 2.06%), Petronet LNG (up 1.57%), Adani Total Gas (up 0.65%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 0.56%), Oil India (up 0.54%), Aegis Logistics (up 0.41%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 0.4%), GAIL (India) (up 0.13%), Castrol India (up 0.04%) added.

On the other hand, Mahanagar Gas (down 0.81%), Indian Oil Corporation (down 0.68%) and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (down 0.53%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

VA Tech Wabag (WABAG) shed 0.23%. The company announced that it has bagged a repeat order worth approximately 5.12 million Bahraini Dinars (around Rs 118 crore) from the Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning (MoW) in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

DCX Systems rose 0.14%. The company announced that Diwakaraiah N J has tendered his resignation from the position of executive director and chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, effective from 31 August 2025, for personal reasons.

Enviro Infra Engineers added 1.15% after the company said that it has acquired additional shares of its wholly owned subsidiary, EIE Renewables, for a total consideration of Rs 25 crore.

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

