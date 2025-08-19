Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 11:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Icodex Publishing Solutions faces rough debut

BSE SME Icodex Publishing Solutions faces rough debut

Image

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Shares of Icodex Publishing Solutions was trading at Rs 77.55 on the BSE, a discount of 23.97% compared with the issue price of Rs 102.

The scrip was listed at Rs 81.60, a discount of 20% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 81.60 and a low of Rs 77.55. About 1.33 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Icodex Publishing Solutions' IPO was subscribed 3.80%. The issue opened for bidding on 11 August 2025 and it closed on 13 August 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 98 to 102 per share.

 

The IPO comprised 41,20,800 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 33,96,000 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 7,24,800 equity shares.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for purchase of new office space, purchase of hardware for new office, working capital purposes and general corporate purposes.

Also Read

trading

Indian Oil Corp shares trade mixed as Q1 misses estimates; Should you sell?

India cricket team squad for Asia Cup 2025 LIVE

India's Asia Cup squad announcement LIVE UPDATES: Who makes the cut in pace, spin & finishing roles?

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex hold gains; RIL, Bharti Airtel up 2% each; OMCs, media lead

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE

Samsung launches Galaxy Buds3 FE with Galaxy AI features built-in: Details

US visa

45% H-1B Indians in US will return if forced, 24% fear pay cuts in India

Icodex Publishing Solutions is engaged in software product development for scholarly publishing. Its software products assist in the publication of research papers, studies, and academic articles, helping researchers, academicians, and scholars in their respective fields. The company specializes in developing and providing publishing products and software that support the entire publishing process, from manuscript preparation to print and digital content distribution. As of 31 January 2025, the company had total 116 permanent employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 21.88 crore and net profit of Rs 8.96 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Marine Electricals gains on securing Rs 17-cr order from Allweiler India

Marine Electricals gains on securing Rs 17-cr order from Allweiler India

BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle slips on debut

BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle slips on debut

Sensex spurts 144 pts; oil & gas shares in demand

Sensex spurts 144 pts; oil & gas shares in demand

ONGC Energy Centre Trust collaborates with Engineers India

ONGC Energy Centre Trust collaborates with Engineers India

DEVIT wins order from RajCOMP Info Services

DEVIT wins order from RajCOMP Info Services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVENEET PG Result TodayQ1 Result TodayBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon