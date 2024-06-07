Vedanta Ltd soars 2.29%, Gains for third straight session

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 460.2, up 2.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 65.81% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% gain in NIFTY and a 61.89% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Vedanta Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 460.2, up 2.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.78% on the day, quoting at 23226.9. The Sensex is at 76478.93, up 1.87%. Vedanta Ltd has added around 13.67% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9632.5, up 1.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 66.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 175.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 88.15 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

